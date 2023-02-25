Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.10. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.00. The company has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.