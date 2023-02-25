Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KAR Auction Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

