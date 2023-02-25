JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of JKS opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.82 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

