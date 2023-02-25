JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $19.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

