JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $53,340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $43,428,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $42,487,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

