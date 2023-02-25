JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $45.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NuVasive by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

