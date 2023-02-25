JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $36.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.