JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $36.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

