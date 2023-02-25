JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $81.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,502,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

