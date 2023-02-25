Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

