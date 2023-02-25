Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.92. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 319 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

