Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.93

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and traded as high as $95.75. Kerry Group shares last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 3,459 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €117.00 ($124.47) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

