KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.