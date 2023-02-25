Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 225,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 354,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.