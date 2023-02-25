L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.16. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

