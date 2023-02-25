La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $60,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LZB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.