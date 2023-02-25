Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as low as $23.01. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 2,023 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LARK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

