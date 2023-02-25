Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $60,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.