Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $60,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

LFUS stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

