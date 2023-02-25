LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as low as $12.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 26,920 shares.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
