LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as low as $12.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 26,920 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.



LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.



