Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

