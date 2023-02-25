Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.71

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.71 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.54). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £18.31 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.71.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

