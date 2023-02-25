Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after buying an additional 3,726,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

