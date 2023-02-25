Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Mattel by 41.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

