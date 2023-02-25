Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.26. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 174,500 shares changing hands.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

