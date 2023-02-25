MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.11 ($0.15). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 100,756 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.90.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

