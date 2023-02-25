Medtronic plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

