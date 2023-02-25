Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

MRK stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

