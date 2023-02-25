Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.