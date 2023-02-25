Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after buying an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

