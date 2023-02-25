Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,919,762.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,428.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,365.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

