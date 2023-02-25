Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

