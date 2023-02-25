MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

