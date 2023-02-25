Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $11.99. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 142,461 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

