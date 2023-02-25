Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 114,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

