MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $205.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.