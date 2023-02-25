Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,179.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 328,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,840 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mosaic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

