Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428,382 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $155,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

