Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,325.60

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,325.60 ($15.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,336 ($16.09). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,316 ($15.85), with a volume of 102,397 shares traded.
Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,325.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.33 and a beta of 0.77.
Murray International Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,571.43%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
