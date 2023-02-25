Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Myers Industries comprises about 3.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $898.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

