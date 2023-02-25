Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Holdings Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nathan’s Famous comprises approximately 3.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nathan’s Famous worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

