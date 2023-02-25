National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$228.00.

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$210.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$199.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

