Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $9.00. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

