Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.23. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,087 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
