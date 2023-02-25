NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.88

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.88 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 82.55 ($0.99). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 28,088 shares.

NetScientific Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.50.

NetScientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

