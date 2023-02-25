NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Stories

