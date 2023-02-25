New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,486 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 102.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 595,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.88 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.