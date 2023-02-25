New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,720 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.7 %

REPX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

