New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,246 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of JANX opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.59. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

