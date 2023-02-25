New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,389 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
