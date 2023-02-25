New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,389 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.