New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,944 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

